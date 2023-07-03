Heat index reaching 100s across Central Florida Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Kassandra Crimim said, “It’s going to be a hot one today!”

There will be dangerous heat for many around Central Florida, with afternoon highs reaching the mid and upper 90s.

The heat index values will reach 104-107° for many counties.

Only Marion and Flagler counties have heat advisories issued early Monday morning until 7 p.m.

Monday afternoon, we will see the return of sea breeze and the chance of showers and storms.

Altamonte Springs’s Red Hot & Boom Monday night will be rain free for the start of the fireworks.

The tropics remain quiet for the 4th of July holiday.

