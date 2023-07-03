Orlando hits highest temp of the year: How to keep kids safe in the heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando hit its highest temperature of the year on Monday, meaning heat safety is more important than ever, especially for the young and old.

These scorching temperatures come at a time when thousands of Central Florida students are out of school, and parents are trying to find a balance between letting kids play outside and avoiding the extreme heat.

Officials said it’s important to make sure children are staying hydrated, wearing hats, and staying in the shade as much as possible.

Temperatures have been in the mid-90s, which is hotter than what we usually see even in August, Central Florida’s hottest month. On Monday, Orlando hit 98 degrees, and the 4th of July is forecast to feel even hotter.

According to Jerry Washington with the Orange County Fire Department, heat exhaustion can happen fast.

“Some of the symptoms are dizziness and then the later signs are that you stop sweating. That’s when you become dehydrated,” he said.

And of course, don’t forget about how quickly the temperatures can rise inside of a car. In less than an hour, the temperature inside can reach about 30 degrees hotter than outside temps, which can be deadly.

