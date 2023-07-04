FHP: 1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle overturns, catches fire on S.R. 417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a vehicle hit a guard rail, overturned and then caught fire along State Road 417, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Curry Ford Road.

Troopers said witnesses told them the vehicle was traveling above the posted speed limit when it lost control and hit the outside guardrail.

The outside lane of northbound State Road 417 is closed in the area as is the exit ramp to Curry Ford Road as the investigation into the crash continues.

Orange County Traffic Alert:

The northbound SR-417 outside lane and the exit ramp to Curry Ford RD (Mile Marker 29) are currently blocked due to a single vehicle fatal crash. Troopers are on-scene to investigate. Drivers need to use caution and find an alternate route. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/RJDuWGhYF9 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 4, 2023

