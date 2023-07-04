Lake Eola festivities to draw thousands; expect heavy traffic, beefed up security

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are expected to gather at Lake Eola Park in Orlando on Tuesday for the city’s Fireworks at the Fountain celebration.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the big fireworks show set to begin around 9 p.m.

Orlando police said they have been hard at work putting extra safety measures in place.

READ: Heat advisory in effect as July 4th temps soar in Central Florida

The move comes one year after a shooting scare sent crowds running from the park.

According to police, spectators thought they heard gunshots.

But investigators determined it was something else.

READ: ‘No evidence of a shooting’: Scare sends panicked crowd running from Lake Eola fireworks show

Video: ‘People were getting trampled’: Hundreds run from Lake Eola fireworks show after ‘noise’ scare

And while beefed-up security will be in place Tuesday, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said some of the department’s safety measures may be hard to spot.

OPD recently posted a social media video of Smith explaining the added security along with ways visitors can take their own safety precautions.

We are committed to ensuring the safety & security of our community during our #FourthofJuly celebration.

While our officers will be actively working to keep our community safe, we encourage you to be proactive as well by keeping yourself, your loved ones, & your neighbors safe. pic.twitter.com/SXR2lAakQV — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 2, 2023

Channel 9 will be at this evening’s Fireworks at the Fountain.

READ: 9 Fourth of July fireworks displays you can’t miss in Central Florida

Be sure to stick with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates throughout the day.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group