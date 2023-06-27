2nd man dies after shooting outside Orange County banquet hall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A second man has died after being injured in a shooting near an Orange County banquet hall over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies.

Deputies said Jonathan Frazier, 36, died on Monday, two days after he was shot outside the Unity Banquet Hall on Silver Star Road.

According to a news release, four people were shot, all men in their 20s and 30s. Deputies previously announced that Willie Alphonso Bell Jr., 28, also died of his injuries.

Deputies said there were more than 50, possibly close to 100, people at the event when the shooting started outside the venue just after midnight on Saturday. With very few exceptions, deputies said no one would speak with investigators about what happened.

Deputies said the two other men who were shot and had non-life-threatening injuries also refused to cooperate with investigators before leaving the hospital.

There is a $5,000 reward for information related to the shooting. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

