Orange County detectives fear recent shooting could lead to ‘street justice’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County detectives said they’re worried that a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt could lead to even more violence and some “street justice.”

Officials said no one has come forward with any information despite dozens of witnesses and a reward.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Hiawassee and Silver Star roads around midnight Saturday. More than 100 people were at the party at the Unity Banquet Hall and as of this morning, not a single person has come forward with information.

Detectives are saying they do not want people to take matters into their own hands.

“We’re scared of retaliation,” said Sgt. Joe Covelli, a homicide detective for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t want to see any of that in our community. There’s a way to handle things. You just have to let the process play out.”

Willie Bell, Jr. was one of the men shot who died from his injuries.

Detectives said an innocent bystander there to lock up the banquet hall was also shot and is fighting for his life.

Two other men shot have since left the hospital and won’t speak to detectives.

