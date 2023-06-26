Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman died Monday morning in an apparent murder-suicide, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called shortly before 9:15 a.m. to the Clarcona Groves apartments near Clarcona Ocoee and North Pine Hills roads.

Investigators said they discovered a woman in her 30s who had been shot and a man, also in his 30s, who had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They said the man and woman were in a relationship.

Relatives of the victim told Channel 9 that the woman was a mother.

Channel 9′s Nick Papantonis is at the scene, gathering more information about the shooting.

Check back for updates, and a see a map of the scene below:

