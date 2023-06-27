Florida street racer hits pedestrian, flips car in fiery crash while fleeing deputies, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Southwest Florida is facing street racing driving charges after crashing his car.

Lee County investigators said Mateo Juan was behind the wheel doing burnouts in a parking lot on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they said he tried to speed away, hitting someone in the parking lot.

Then Juan lost control, went up on a raised barrier, and flipped his car, sparking a fire, deputies said.

In addition to the charges, the sheriff’s office said it plans to impound his car.

