1 man dead, 3 men injured after shooting near Orange County banquet hall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has learned that three men took themselves to nearby hospitals after an early morning shooting.

When deputies arrived at the Unity Banquet Hall, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

According to a news release, there were four victims in the shooting, all men in their 20s and 30s. One man was pronounced dead at a hospital, and two other men are in stable condition.

Deputies said they do not have any suspect information yet and will provide updates as it becomes available.

A man has died, and another is in critical condition following a shooting overnight, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received multiple 911 calls for a shooting on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road around 12 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot, and he was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said another man took himself to the hospital, where he died.

Orange County deputies will continue to investigate the shooting.

