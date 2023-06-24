Saturday forecast: Hot, humid afternoon with evening storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be hot and muggy this afternoon, with highs expected to reach the low 90s, and heat index values will reach 100-103 degrees.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a more traditional setup would be in place for rain and storms Saturday.

Evening storms will develop along the sea breeze, and areas from the metro to our local beaches will see the best chance for rain.

Read: 1 man dead, 1 man in critical condition after Orange County shooting

We should expect isolated downpours and lots of lightning.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group