Roads blocked after explosion at Ocala restaurant, police say

OCALA, Fla. — An “explosion/fire” caused by an apparent gas leak was reported around 7:30 p.m. at an Ocala restaurant Friday evening, blocking roads, according to police

The explosion happened at Jugo Cafe Tropical, police said. Nobody was inside the restaurant at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported, Ocala police said.

READ: Ocoee man sentenced to death for 2nd time for burning ex-girlfriend to death

All southbound lanes on Pine Avenue from State Road 40 to Northwest 10th Street are closed due to first responders working at the scene, police said. All northbound lanes have since reopened.

READ: Ocala temporarily closes 3 more parks due to flooding

ROAD BLOCKED DUE TO EXPLOSION: All Northbound and Southbound lanes on Pine Ave from St Rd 40 to NW 10th St are closed due to first responders working an explosion/fire incident at Jugo Cafe Tropical. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pZjrofHSdO — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) June 23, 2023

See a map of the scene below:









Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group