Ocala temporarily closes 3 more parks due to flooding

OCALA, Fla. — A total of six Ocala parks are now closed due to flooding damage and environmental concerns.

The city closed Tuscawilla Park, 500 NE Sanchez Ave.; Fisher Park, 900 SE 22nd St.; and S. Stanley Malever Nature, 1600 SE 30th Ave. as of Tuesday. The city added additional closures of Lillian F. Bryant Park, 2200 NW 17th Place; Scott Springs Park, 2825 SW 24th Ave.; and Toms Park, 2245 N. Magnolia Ave. on Friday.

The city said Letty Towles Dog Park is also closed due to flooding.

City officials said the parks will remain closed until further notice.

Ocala and Marion County have seen heavy rainfall leading to flooding and storm damage this week.

