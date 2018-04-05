  • Deputies seek man accused of abducting homeless woman in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A composite sketch was released Thursday of a man who is accused of abduction, Lake County deputies said.

     

    Investigators said the man picked up a homeless woman on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Wednesday night.

     

    The woman was found Thursday morning near Triple E Road and Country Road 561 in Clermont, authorities said.

     

    The woman was hospitalized and later released.

     

    The victim’s name was not released.

     

    Deputies said he was driving a '90s red Chevy Camaro.

