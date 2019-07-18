  • Deputies: Social media videos flaunting guns, text-messaged plans land men back behind bars

    By: Sarah Wilson

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Videos posted on social media and text message conversations documented crime spree plans between two Volusia County 18-year-olds, Volusia County deputies said.

    Deputies said both suspects, identified as Vincent Shalkowitz and Jeremy Jones, are behind bars facing numerous charges including conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery and grand theft of a firearm.

    Deputies said they were able to get a warrant to search Shalkowitz’s phone after finding it while searching his Orange City apartment related to charges pending against him for possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

    On the phone, detectives said they uncovered social media videos showing Shalkowitz flaunting handguns and driving around in a stolen car.

    Deputies said text messages found on Shalkowitz’s phone also included detailed plans sent between the two men to commit an armed home invasion robbery of a man and his girlfriend.

    Deputies said Shalkowitz is a known gang affiliate with an extensive criminal history including 11 arrests dating back to age 11.

