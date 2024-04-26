Records: Man killed after shooting at police in downtown Orlando shot at his ex earlier this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon after shooting at police during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando was wanted for shooting at his ex-girlfriend earlier this week, records indicate.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said Michael David Dennis, 29, was stopped by police shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Orange Avenue and West Lucerne Circle.

Investigators said Dennis fired a gun as police officers got out of their vehicle.

One of the officers fired back at Dennis multiple times, killing him at the scene.

“You never know who you are stopping,” Smith said. “(Officers) did have information that it was (someone) wanted for attempted murder charges.”

He said a warrant had been issued for Dennis’ arrest on charges of attempted murder and aggravated stalking.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 on Thursday that Dennis had fled after shooting at his ex-girlfriend at her apartment Monday.

Court records indicate that Dennis was previously arrested in December on domestic violence charges.

Documents said Dennis broke into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and apartment while she hid in a dark area of the living room behind a chair. She then ran to her brother’s apartment.

She told police that she was in fear for her life during the entire incident.

The case was dropped by the State Attorney’s Office on April 8, according to court records.

Days later, the Sheriff’s Office issued new warrants for Dennis’ arrest.

“Keep our officers and the deceased person’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Smith said.

The officer who killed Dennis is on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting. This is typical in police shootings.

OPD will conduct its own investigation once FDLE completes its investigation.

