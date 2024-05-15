FHP: Man dies after being dragged under teen’s SUV at Seminole County apartment complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was working at an apartment complex near Apopka Tuesday night died after he was struck and run over by an SUV.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the man was collecting bagged garbage along Jordan Stuart Circle north of Hunter Lake Way, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a the driver of a Dodge Journey SUV “failed to observe” the man, as well as a parked Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, and collided with both.

After impact, FHP said the SUV’s driver, 17, continued traveling south on Jordan Stuart Circle, then turned left onto Hunter Lake Way.

Investigators said he then made a left back onto Jordan Stuart Circle, heading north, before he finally pulled into a parking lot.

Troopers said the worker had been trapped and was dragged under the teen’s SUV until he parked.

The man, 57, of Altamonte Springs, died at the apartment complex.

FHP said the teen driver, a Maitland resident, was not hurt and remained at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

