WILDWOOD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new state budget on Monday.

Lawmakers passed the $115 billion budget last week after months of back and forth.

The governor says this budget focuses, in part, on infrastructure, ports and Everglades restoration.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group