Did you know? Important health benefits from donating blood

Did you know that there are important health benefits from donating blood?
Related Headlines
- One sample of donated blood can save up to three lives, and people who donate blood experience the mental health benefit of knowing they have helped another person, according to healthprep.com.
- Healthprep also says donating blood is one way to get a free blood test. “After giving blood, donors can ask to be notified if there are any irregularities in their blood, which can save them a visit to the doctor’s office and, perhaps, even a medical bill.”
- Donating blood also burns calories! On average, people burn 650 calories during the blood donation process, which is equivalent to the number of calories burned during an average spin class, the site says. But, the American Red Cross recommends that donors be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.
- Research shows that regular blood donors are 88 percent less likely than nondonors to have a heart attack. Donating blood can help people who consume foods rich in iron limit the buildup and oxidation of iron in the body, which has been linked to heart attacks and strokes, the American Journal of Epidemiology said.
- Studies published in the American Journal of Epidemiology also suggest that regular blood donors have lower rates of cancer than nondonors.
WFTV's 9 Family Connection is holding a Give Life Orlando Blood Drive on Thursday, August 2 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Channel 9 studios on 490 East South Street, Orlando FL 32801.
So, roll up your sleeves and help save lives! Tap or click here for more information on donating blood at Channel 9!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}