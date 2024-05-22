DINO-MITE!: Lego dinosaurs exhibit opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — If you or your kids love Legos, you may want to take a trip to Tampa.

A professional builder from Scotland has put together an exhibit on dinosaurs at the Tampa Museum of Science and Industry.

It’s called “Brick Dinos.”

However, you’ll want to keep your distance.

If you get too close, the dinos may roar back.

The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 3.

More information on the Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa can be found here.

