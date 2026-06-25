Disney unveils festive lineup for 2026 holiday season

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Summer has just set in, but that’s not stopping Disney from gearing up for the 2026 holiday season.

“Halfway to the Holidays” highlights upcoming events at Disney parks and resorts, including what’s in store at Walt Disney World.

“We’re sharing everything you need to know to begin preparing for the merriest celebration,” Disney Parks Blog recently revealed.

There’s no shortage of holiday festivities planned for Disney World this year. Some of the headliners will include:

Magic Kingdom: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party - Returns Nov. 8 and runs on select nights through Dec. 2

Mickeys Very Merry Christmas The enchanting holiday parade during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park transforms Main Street, U.S.A. Santa Claus, gingerbread men, elves, reindeer, toy soldiers and other friends from the North Pole join Mickey Mouse and his pals. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf from "Frozen" join in the fun. (Kent Phillips, photographer) (Kent Phillips/Photographer)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Jollywood Nights - Kicks off Nov. 7 and runs on select nights through Jan 5

Celebrate the holidays in style at Disney's Jollywood Nights!

Epcot: International Festival of the Holidays - Nov. 27 - Dec. 30

The popular “Candlelight Processional” shows will run nightly at Epcot, retelling the Christmas story with a choir, full orchestra, and celebrity narrators.

Candlelight Processional at EPCOT Candlelight Processional returns to EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog/Disney Parks Blog)

Disney World assures visitors that the seasonal offerings will extend well beyond its major parks.

“Holiday magic decks the halls all over Walt Disney World, including all four parks, Disney Springs, and many of our resort hotels, and the best tip we can share is to start planning ahead for your visit now."

For a full list of Disney Experiences “Halfway to the Holiday” events, click HERE.

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