0 Doctor accused of inappropriately touching several women, Flager Co. deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Several women claim a Flagler County doctor either touched them or said inappropriate things, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The state health department put an emergency restriction on Dr. Florence Fruehan’s medical license after the department started investigating claims he grabbed a patient’s breasts in May.

Since then, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office tells Channel 9 several other women have come forward, claiming Freuhan either touched them or made inappropriate comments.

Because the investigation is still open, the sheriff’s office would not say exactly how many women are making these claims or over what period of time these incidents occurred. Deputies have not arrested anyone as part of the investigation.

Fruehan declined to comment, instead referring Channel 9 to his attorney.

The sheriff’s office said it is working closely with department of health for this investigation.

“Dr. Freuhan has elected to contest the allegations in the administrative complaint and has requested a formal hearing in front of an administrative law judge at the Division of Administrative Hearings,” the department of health said in a statement.

Freuhan is a commissioner for the East Flagler Mosquito Control Board.

The Flagler Sheriff’s office said a patient claimed Freuhan touched her in appropriately in 2006 but the charge was dropped.



