Dog found caged on side of Florida Interstate, FHP seeking owner

TAMPA, Fla. — A dog was discovered in a cage on the shoulder of northbound I-275 in Tampa early this morning.

The discovery took place north of Bearss Avenue, with the Florida Highway Patrol involved in the case.

The dog’s identity and that of its owner are currently unknown, and it is unclear how the dog came to be on the highway.

Motorists are encouraged to reach out to the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP (*347) if they can identify the dog or know the owner.

