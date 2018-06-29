Dolphin attacked by shark returns to ocean after months of recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. - A bottlenose dolphin that suffered life-threatening injuries in a shark attack got a new lease on life Thursday.
“Sharkie” the dolphin was returned to the ocean near St. Augustine after four months of rehabilitation at SeaWrold Orlando, according to a press release.
Related Headlines
Officials said the 265-pound dolphin was discovered in February with multiple shark bites to her body and right flipper. Sharkie was also found to be suffering from pneumonia.
Read: School bus monitor charged with abusing special needs children, Lake County deputies say
Officials with SeaWorld Orlando, Georgia Aquarium and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked together for four months to rehabilitate and return the injured animal to the sea.
"This is a very exciting day for us,” said Jon Peterson, manager of SeaWorld Rescue Operations. “.. It's just a wonderful day and that's why we do this."
WATCH: First-ever "Artificial Intelligence Astronaut" launched from Cape Canaveral
Officials said Sharkie reached a major milestone in her recovery in April when she passed a critical hearing test that identified her ability to survive in her natural environment with the use of echolocation.
“Now, seeing [Sharkie] healthy enough to be released shows the dedication and hard work by all those involved,” said George Biedenbach, director of the Georgia Aquarium Conservation Field Station.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}