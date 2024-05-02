Downtown Orlando lot across from courthouse listed for $12.3 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A South Florida developer has listed a prime piece of downtown Orlando land for sale for $12.3 million.

The 1.03-acre property, across Livingston Street from the Orange County courthouse, spans two parcels that include 367 N. Orange Ave. through 373 N. Orange Ave. and 30 E. Livingston St. The land primarily is vacant except for a vacant 2,500-square-foot retail building in the northeast corner and a 10,800-square-foot building to the southwest that houses Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant.

The owner — three Miami-based entities (LOA Aloha LLC, 6700 Biscayne Blvd LLC, and Nerd Properties LLC) tied to South Florida developer Alex Karakhanian — bought the land in 2022 for $9.3 million. Sources told Orlando Business Journal at the time that the plan was for a mixed-used development.

