Downtown Orlando Residents fed up with trash under overpasses where homeless camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents say more needs to be done to clean up trash under overpasses in downtown Orlando where homeless people are camping out.

City officials say they're working on a solution, but residents say the problem keeps getting worse.

Around the bridge at the Amway Center, crews are busy working on the I-4 Ultimate project.

But under the bridge are piles of clothing, heaps of trash and often, homeless people sleeping.

It’s not the only overpass attracting the homeless.

"I live on the fourth floor, and as I'm walking, I see trash, and I see people sleeping underneath the bridge, and it's an eyesore,” said Lauren Pursley, a resident of The Grande condominiums.

Residents say the trash under the State Road 408 overpass near Rosalind and Anderson avenues has been getting worse over the years.

"There's trash and there are people...brushing their teeth, and, I'm sorry to tell you that they're going to the bathroom,” said resident Farah Malekzadeh.

"Not only are the homeless being a problem right over here, they're sunbathing nude on the grassy knoll right there," said resident Benjamin Larson.

A city spokeswoman said, “These are areas we are aware of and our homeless outreach coordinators are actively working with individuals in these areas to connect them with resources and a path to permanent housing.”

But residents are pleading for more action.

Florida Department of Transportation employees said they try to handle the issue in a dignified manner, and that FDOT works with an organization that "assists in relocating homeless individuals from the active work zones" to temporary housing or shelters in the area.

"I figure eventually, with all the construction, they'll move off to somewhere else in Orlando, and maybe not right here," said resident Ellyse Petrous.

But while residents sympathize with the people under the bridge, others said the ongoing issue is pushing their patience.

"We own here. So, it's expensive and it feels like it's bringing our property value down," said Larson.

FDOT officials said when I-4 is rebuilt, a lot of the sloping walls under the overpasses will be replaced with vertical walls.

The city said it has dedicated funding to help the homeless problem.



