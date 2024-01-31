Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts unveils their new venue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts held a ribbon cutting unveils it newest and fifth venue, “Judson’s Live,” on Wednesday.

Judson’s Live was designed as an intimate space for music with an elevated stage and seating area for up to 150 guests.

The venue is anchored by a grand piano belonging to Judson Green, the late jazz musician and beloved Dr. Phillips Center board member after whom the venue is named.

Judson’s Live will have a curated scratch kitchen and a full bar for guests to enjoy while listening to performances.

The venue is set to open and have its first artists perform on Feb 6 click here for more info on performance dates and tickets.

