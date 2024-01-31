Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts unveils their new venue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts held a ribbon cutting unveils it newest and fifth venue, “Judson’s Live,” on Wednesday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Judson’s Live was designed as an intimate space for music with an elevated stage and seating area for up to 150 guests.
The venue is anchored by a grand piano belonging to Judson Green, the late jazz musician and beloved Dr. Phillips Center board member after whom the venue is named.
Read: Jury recommends death in resentencing trial of convicted killer Bessman Okafor
Judson’s Live will have a curated scratch kitchen and a full bar for guests to enjoy while listening to performances.
The venue is set to open and have its first artists perform on Feb 6 click here for more info on performance dates and tickets.
Read: Federal judge dismisses Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group