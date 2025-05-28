Driver in deadly 1998 Christmas DUI crash found over 20 years later in Canada

ORLANDO, Fla. — Recently, a source within CBC News in Toronto reached out with information regarding a story we brought to your attention in 2014.

Patrick Lutts, a man charged in the killing of two 19-year-olds in a DUI crash that occurred on Christmas Day 1998, has been found after over 20 years.

Lutts initially skipped out on the initial plea hearing that was set for him in 2003, after he was arrested in Connecticut for another DUI crash.

He was shipped back to Orlando, where he posted his original bond amount of $5k, which was less than the state recommended amount, which was twice as much for DUI manslaughter.

Lutts signed a plea deal that included 10 years in prison for the charges, but he failed to attend his hearing.

Since then, Channel 9’s Daralene Jones learned that the state attorney’s office accidentally destroyed the Lutts case file. Making it hard for prosecutors to win a case against him in court.

In recent events, Lutts was finally located again, but this time in Canada.

He was set for a court hearing today, and will have another tomorrow at 10 am.

His extradition hearing is currently scheduled for June 11th.

