WATCH: Driver rescued from fiery crash after fleeing traffic stop in Vero Beach, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video shows a police traffic stop in Vero Beach that ended in a fiery crash.

Police said 41-year-old Donald James Jr. fled from a traffic stop and later crashed into a tree.

The crash caused the car to catch fire with James still inside.

Officers and deputies worked together to rescue James from the burning vehicle.

Police said James was out on inmate release for murder and now faces new felony charges for fleeing and eluding.

