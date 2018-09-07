  • Driver shot, killed on West Colonial Drive, police say

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a fatal shooting that shut down West Colonial Drive for three hours on Thursday.

    The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at West Colonial Drive near Mercy Drive, Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said.

    Related Headlines

    The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead, Maio said.

    Read: Report: Man buried in backyard of Orlando home was fatally shot, wrapped in shower curtain

    West Colonial Drive was closed from Mercy Drive to North John Young Parkway while detectives investigated the shooting. It reopened later Thursday night. 

    Witnesses told Channel 9 that a woman was shot and that she crashed the car she was driving.

    It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories