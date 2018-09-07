0 Driver shot, killed on West Colonial Drive, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a fatal shooting that shut down West Colonial Drive for three hours on Thursday.

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at West Colonial Drive near Mercy Drive, Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead, Maio said.

West Colonial Drive was closed from Mercy Drive to North John Young Parkway while detectives investigated the shooting. It reopened later Thursday night.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that a woman was shot and that she crashed the car she was driving.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Crews are towing cars at the shooting scene @WFTV pic.twitter.com/GRJTg8fPVJ — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) September 7, 2018

OPD investigators are photographing evidence along Colonial @WFTV pic.twitter.com/YEKs0bC7K9 — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) September 6, 2018

OPD is working a deadly shooting on West Colonial Drive shutting down the westbound lanes between Ferguson and Mercy @WFTV pic.twitter.com/eC9WWXXFWa — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) September 6, 2018

It appears as if @OrlandoPolice have Colonial Drive blocked off between Ferguson & Mercy Drives. Several patrol vehicles on scene as well as an @OrlandoFireDept truck. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ufdOEXO9c9 — Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) September 6, 2018

#Breaking Part of Colonial Drive blocked off. Trying to confirm with @OrlandoPolice what happened. It appears to be some sort of crash asking if there was also a shooting. pic.twitter.com/htTw2zeMwM — Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) September 6, 2018

