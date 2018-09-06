Report: Man buried in backyard of Orlando home was fatally shot, wrapped in shower curtain

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 31-year-old man who killed a 44-year-old man before burying his body in the backyard of the home he was renting was extradited to Orlando and booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday, officials said.
Police said U.S. marshals in Pennsylvania arrested Jose Francisco Garcia-Otero on Aug. 16 in the murder of Marcos A. Lluveras, whose body was discovered in a large, freshly dug hole in the backyard of a home near Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.
Garcia-Otero fatally shot Lluveras in the face before wrapping his body in a shower curtain and blanket and burying it in a shallow grave, an arrest report said.
Police said Garcia-Otero's wife called them Aug. 10 after she awoke to find her husband, their rent money and most of his personal belongings missing.
"I'm sorry. I didn't mean to do this. I got in some trouble and don't want to get you involved," Garcia-Otero allegedly told his wife in a phone call before ordering her to not touch anything in the backyard.
Investigators said the woman told them Garcia-Otero had been behaving oddly a day earlier and that she noticed the odor of bleach upon returning home.
Police said Lluveras' brother told them he called Garcia-Otero on Aug. 10 to ask where his brother was.
Lluveras' brother said Garcia-Otero first told him Lluveras was asleep before saying Lluveras left Garcia-Otero's home upset because the acquaintances got into an argument over $30 Lluveras owed Garcia-Otero, the report said.
Investigators said they discovered a gun at Garcia-Otero's home, a bullet lodged in a dining room wall and traces of blood.
Garcia-Otero was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
