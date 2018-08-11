  • Police discover man's body at Orlando home where large, freshly dug hole was found

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a 44-year-old man was discovered Friday at a home that was not his, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said they were called shortly before 8:15 a.m. to a home on Delicata Drive near Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.

    Investigators said they discovered a large, freshly dug hole in the backyard of the home.

    Police said they discovered the body of Marcos A. Lluveras, but they didn't specify where on the property the body was discovered.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-9477.

