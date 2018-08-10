0 Man dies after being shot, crashing in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was shot and crashed his SUV in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at Indialantic Drive and North Pine Hills Road, Orange County Lt. Ken Taylor said.

Firefighters were treating the man after he crashed when they realized he had been shot in the torso, Taylor said.

Read: Orange County mayoral candidates differ on ways to stop violent crime

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been disclosed.

"A search of the area was conducted in attempt to find a location of occurrence, but none was found," Taylor said. "It is unknown where the shooting actually occurred at this time."

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for updates to this developing story.

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Just got an update from the @OrangeCoSheriff. They confirm the man has died - they have no suspects in custody right now. Watch the interview that just happened with the Watch Commander here: https://t.co/9sAysdHQRA @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/m5NPfg24gd — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) August 10, 2018

.@OrangeCoSheriff confirms a man in the SUV that crashed (seen below in front of a church) was shot. Family just arrived and said he died from his injuries. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/YDx2RVIZ1j — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) August 10, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: the intersection of Pine Hills Rd and Indialantic is closed for what appears to be a crash. @OCFireRescue says they just transported one person to @ORMC. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/FzOVsnvgq8 — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) August 9, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.