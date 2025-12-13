Child missing for more than 40 years found after Florida Crime Stoppers tip, mother charged

KENTUCKY — A Kentucky family has been reunited with their daughter, Michelle Newton, more than 40 years after her abduction in 1983.

Michelle Newton disappeared from Louisville when she was only three years old, allegedly abducted by her mother, Debra Newton.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progressed image of Michelle in 2024, hoping someone would recognize her.

The case had gone cold for decades until a Crime Stoppers tip from Florida provided the breakthrough, and Michelle was eventually found, according to CNN sources.

Debra Newton was subsequently arrested in November.

You can see the arrest record HERE.

The Kentucky Clerk of Courts site has her scheduled for a pre-trial conference on January 23, 2026, at 10:30 AM.

