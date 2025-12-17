New charges set for high schooler accused of raping multiple girls

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has added new charges to a suspect already facing multiple sex crime charges.

Rafael O’Reilly Lerner was arrested on Dec. 12, 2025, for 13 charges, including sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

According to OCSO, O’Reilly Lerner’s tactics were emotionally and physically brutal, as he would coerce his victims into sex, become extremely violent, videotape them, and then threatens to expose them.

The new charges, according to OCSO, are sexual battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. These charges involve an additional victim that the sheriff’s office was already aware of.

