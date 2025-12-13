High School student is accused of raping multiple girls. Deputies believe there’s more victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are calling an 18-year-old high school student a sexual predator who raped several girls.

They believe there are more victims. Investigators say someone tipped off a school resource officer, saying a student was being victimized. Investigators believe this behavior has been happening for some time now, dating back to 2020.

Rafael O’Reilly Lerner is accused of raping, choking, slapping, and spitting on a teenage girl and recording the incident. Investigators say, he then threatened to post the video online and show her parents if she told anyone or tried to leave him. The prosecutor told the judge, “The alleged victim is 17-years-old.” The arrest report states it happened several times, at his home off Pine Shade Court in Dr Phillips, and even his car. Neighbors like Ruben Ramos were stunned. “I saw him getting cuffed and the dad came out. About an hour later the tow truck company came and towed the vehicle.” Neighbor Justina Reyes was shocked, “It’s very upsetting, thank God we don’t have no girls in the house.” Investigators also say he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old and forced a 16-year-old to send explicit pictures, saying he was part of a gang and knew where she lived.

During his first appearance the Judge told the court, “I don’t want him on the internet or being able to photograph or send images to the alleged victims given the allegations.”

Ramos says, “It’s sad. Such a young kid and already in trouble.” We tried talking to O’Reilly Lerner’s parents, but no one answered the door at their house.

Investigators say O’Reilly Lerner’s tactics are emotionally and physically brutal. He coerces them into sex, becomes extremely violent, and videotapes them. Then threatens to expose them.

The judge ordered O’Reilly Lerner to be held in jail on no bond. If you know of anyone who’s been victimized, call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-HELP. A detective will get back to you.

