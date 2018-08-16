  • OPD: Man who killed man, buried his body in backyard of Orlando home arrested in Pennsylvania

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - On Thursday, U.S. marshals in Pennsylvania arrested a 31-year-old Orlando man who killed a 44-year-old man and buried his body in the backyard of the home he was renting, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said Jose Francisco Garcia Otero was arrested in the murder of Marcos A. Lluveras, whose body was discovered Friday in a large, freshly dug hole in the backyard of a home near Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.

    Investigators said Otero will be charged with second-degree murder once he is extradited to Florida.

    Otero's landlord told Channel 9 that Otero lived at the home with his girlfriend.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

