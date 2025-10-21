‘Drug-related incident’ leads to shooting, car chase through Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police say a “drug-related” incident outside a movie theater led to a series of crimes Monday night.

Police were called to the Epic Theater parking lot just north of Orlando International Airport around 10:45 for a shooting. Officers said they found one person with non-life-threatening injuries on the scene.

A short time later, they said they found the suspects’ car and chased it into Winter Park. The suspects crashed at the intersection of Lee & Wymore around 11:30, according to a Winter Park Fire Department call readout.

OPD officers said the suspects were arrested after a short foot chase.

The suspects, who have not yet been identified, are expected to face attempted murder charges.

The theater was in the process of closing for the night, staff said. It was not clear if the shooters and victim had come from watching a film.

Nearby business owners said the parking lot is frequently filled late with people who gather for different reasons.

“We… have Orlando Police that circle in the area, so we’ve never had any issues,” Abundant Beauty Salon owner Monica Lee said. “This was kind of shocking to me.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group