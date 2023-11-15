ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two areas of disturbance in the tropics.

Neither one of the areas may become a named system, but both will have a lot of rain.

A disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to stay away from Florida but will bring substantial flooding to the islands south of the state.

We are also monitoring another area spinning near the Panhandle.

Dual systems could develop as they increase rain and storm chances in Florida

That system will bring a lot of rain and storms as it moves over our area over the next few days.

It could later gain strength off the east coast of Florida and bring an elevated risk of beach erosion.

