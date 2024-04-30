Duke Energy proposes lower power bills for customers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Customers of Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. should see monthly bills trimmed in June because of lower-than-expected natural gas costs, state Public Service Commission staff members have recommended.

Duke and Tampa Electric this month proposed passing along savings to customers because of reduced prices of natural gas, which plays a major role in fueling power plants.

Commission staff members last week issued recommendations that said the regulatory panel should approve the proposed bill reductions during a meeting May 7.

Read: SEE: Restaurant violations: Action 9 reveals the top offenders

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group