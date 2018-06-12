ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The bed of a dump truck is wedged under the bottom of the overpass that carries the Florida Turnpike over Interstate 4.
Aerial video shows the bed of the truck somehow flipped vertically and hit the the side of the overpass.
It's not clear if the bridge is damaged.
Channel 9's George Waldenberger drove past the crash.
Looks like the top of the dump bed struck the overpass, now the entire #dumptruck is #cantilevered on #I4. #WFTV #Orlando #Florida pic.twitter.com/wKUhcsNtKC— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 12, 2018
Orlando Police reports two right lanes blocked on the westbound side.
Police did not say if anyone was hurt.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 West slow because dump truck hit the bottom of overpass that carries @FloridaTurnpike over #I4 https://t.co/ZnKf1E1JTq pic.twitter.com/lg8Cqg9NKg— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 12, 2018
