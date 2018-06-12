  • Dump truck wedged under overpass on I-4 West

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The bed of a dump truck is wedged under the bottom of the overpass that carries the Florida Turnpike over Interstate 4.

    Aerial video shows the bed of the truck somehow flipped vertically and hit the the side of the overpass.

    It's not clear if the bridge is damaged.

    Channel 9's George Waldenberger drove past the crash.

    Orlando Police reports two right lanes blocked on the westbound side.

    Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

     

     

