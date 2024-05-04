Dunes Brewing celebrates seasonal beer with Lucha Libre Wrestling

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange brewery celebrates the annual release of their seasonal Brochacho Mexican Lager with a Cinco de Mayo party.

Brochacho Mexican Lager is a brew influenced by the Vienna Lager style. It utilizes Pale, Vienna, and Munich malts with flaked corn to produce a gold-colored lager.

This is Dune Brewing’s third annual release of the Brochacho Mexican Lager.

The release party will be held at the brewery on Cinco de Mayo from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

The party is free for guests of all ages, with entertainment including a live Lucha Libre Wrestling show presented by WWC Florida, a mariachi band, DJ, face painting, and more.

“The release party for Brochacho has proven to be one of our biggest events of the year,” said Michael Benedict, co-owner of Dunes Brewing. “This year, we’re turning it up a notch. We’re bringing back the authentic Mexican wrestlers with the original character known as Brochacho to coincide with the award-winning Brochacho mascot design. Plus, as a special treat, the first 100 people to purchase this year’s Brochacho shirts will receive a free luchador mask!”

