Edgewater keeping development ban in place

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A ban on new development in Edgewater is staying in effect, defying state law.

The moratorium was put in place to stop flooding during stormy seasons.

Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew argues that although the city voted to keep its development ban in place, they are following state law by accepting permits.

Developers have been blocked from building in Edgewater since January. However, a new state bill that passed in June requires cities to reverse any legislation stopping building.

“There is not a legal standpoint of why we should have revoked the moratorium,” Depew said. “I’m sure there could potentially be a lawsuit if the moratorium impacts any kind of construction, but right now, no, there’s not a reason to shoot down the moratorium.”

The mayor says the motivation for keeping the ban in place is for the city to update its codes and stormwater plan.

