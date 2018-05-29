0 Family of slain chiropractor seeks tips 26 years after her death

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Family members of an Osceola County chiropractor who was slain more than 26 years ago said they hope someone will come forward with new information that will close her unsolved case.

On Feb. 26, 1992, someone scheduled an appointment with Ruth Haut, cut her office's phone lines and kidnapped her, said Jean Wagner, Haut's girlfriend.

That person used Haut's bank card at an ATM in Vero Beach, Wagner said.

"I couldn't even tell you what I've been through," she said. "It's been horrible, and I want answers."

Deputies said a child discovered Haut's body in an orange grove on Hickory Tree Road, 10 miles southeast of St. Cloud.

"She was (lying) face down approximately about here," Wagner said.

Haut was stabbed almost a dozen times and her throat was slit, investigators said.

"It's very hard to comprehend of actually what she went through. It's pretty scary," Wagner said. "This person is living their life out free."

Wagner said she seeks closure.

"I miss her," she said. "I just need tips. I need help from the community. It's just been too long."

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about Haut's slaying is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

