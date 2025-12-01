FDA to update vaccine approval rules over safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning to change its vaccine approval process.

The move comes after the release of a memo from a senior official that claims at least ten children died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The document calls for a stricter approval process for vaccines.

The FDA’s decision to revise its vaccine approval process highlights ongoing concerns and debates surrounding vaccine safety and regulatory practices.

