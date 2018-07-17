FDLE searches Orlando home in connection with Fruitland Park murder case

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched a home in Orlando on Monday in connection with a Fruitland Park murder case.
Fruitland Park police said Scott Behney, 58, was shot and killed inside a friend’s garage on South Dixie Avenue in April.
A couple months later, police announced the arrest of three suspects: Larry Burrows, Matthew Splunge and Tracy Mays Jr. The arrests came when police found a vehicle in Orlando that belonged to one of the men.
Investigators said the suspects were in a black Honda the night of the killing and saw the victim in the garage working on a truck.
Investigators said Mays and Splunge went into the garage to rob Behney, who was shot and killed.
On Monday morning, an Orlando SWAT team and FDLE agents swarmed a home on Lake Lawne Avenue in Orlando to conduct a search warrant.
Investigators said they were searching the home for drugs.
FDLE agents did not say how the search was connected to the murder case.
