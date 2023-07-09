FDLE’s “Dog Days of Summer” campaign returns this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is bringing back its “Dog Days of Summer” campaign for the second year.

The social media campaign highlights the K-9 dogs and handlers from across the state who sniff evidence, working primarily in the electronic and explosives detection areas.

The expression “Dog Days of Summer” dates back to the ancient Greeks and Romans and references the stars, particularly Sirius, also called Alpha Canis Majoris or the Dog Star.

Ancient Romans believed Sirius contributed to the sun’s heat and thus referred to this extremely hot period as diēs caniculārēs, or “dog days.”

The campaign, which runs until Aug. 11, will feature its K-9 teams of dogs and handlers to social media followers.

Since last year, FDLE has added to new teams to its K-9 corps and one retiree.

Let’s meet the team (starting with the two newest additions):

K-9 Joze, a German Shorthaired Pointer, was born in the Netherlands and just turned two years old this week. K-9 Joze is trained in electronic storage detection and is assigned to Special Agent Vannessa Carmona. The team works out of the Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In her spare time, Joze loves chasing balls and swimming.

K-9 Hunter, a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, was born in Hungary am is assigned to Capitol Police Officer Getavius “Taye” Zachary. Hunter searches the exterior and interior areas of state offices that are assigned to Capitol Police. Hunter enjoys playing tug of war and fetches and chases jolly balls.

Cache is a 19-month-old black English Labrador and is assigned to Special Agent Justin Gilmer and works out of the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center. Cache is trained in electronic detection. He likes socks and chasing tennis balls.

Layla is an American Labrador born in Utah. She was trained in electronic storage detection is partnered with handler Special Agent Ritchie Kaplan. Layla routinely responds to search warrant calls and seeks and finds electronic items that contain media contraband and child sex abuse material.

Rocket, a Black Labrador, changed careers from a service dog to an electronic detection K-9 in 2021. Rocket is assigned to Special Agent Aida Limongi and the Cyber Crimes Squad out of FDLE’s Tallahassee Regional Operations Center but is able to assist with searches for any squad or law enforcement partner.

Laya is a Golden Retriever born in Colombia and is assigned to the Capitol Police in Tallahassee. Laya is assigned to handler Officer Travis Tharp and focus on detection of explosive materials, the recovery of firearms and ammunition and the recovery of evidence related to post blast incidents. Laya enjoys sunbathing, rolling in the grass, and a good game of fetch with her frisbee.

Babs is a Yellow Labrador Retriever and is assigned to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami office. Babs is assigned to ATF’s Zane Dodds, a 25-year veteran with the agency. Babs is one of only two ATF explosive detection canines in Florida.

Gatsby is a Yellow Labrador Retriever and is assigned to Officer William Boyer with the Capitol Police. Gatsby searches vehicles and mail trucks entering underneath the Capitol as well as exteriors and interiors in the state offices surrounding the Capitol.

Baxter is an English Labrador Retriever. Baxter is assigned to Orlando Regional Operations Center Cybercrime Task Force Agent Georgie Torres. He is trained in electronic storage detection and has been in service for two years. In that time, Baxter has been deployed on more than 100 searches. Baxter was purchased by the Kissimmee Police Department.

And retiring this year is K-9 Maple. Maple began her career in July of 2019 in the Pensacola Region as FDLE’s first ESD canine. Since she started her career, she has been deployed on 109 scenes and taken part in 32 community demonstrations. She has put numerous suspects in state and federal prison and played crucial parts in many prosecutions, even while undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with lymphoma in September of 2022. After six months of chemotherapy, she reached remission in February 2023 and has been going strong ever since, maintaining remission all while working hard. She is set to retire in early August of this year. Maple is assigned to Special Agent Supervisor Stephanie Cassidy, who will keep her at home in her retirement.

For more pics and information on all these K-9 officers, follow the “Dog Days of Summer” on social media at @fdlepio on Twitter or on Facebook at the FDLE page.

