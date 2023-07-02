Pet Alliance, Quantum Leap Winery kick off Orlando’s cutest pet photo contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Do you think your furry little friend is just the cutest thing ever?

Well, get out your camera and click away!

Pet Alliance is set to kick off Orlando’s cutest pet photo contest.

In partnership with Quantum Leap Winery, the photo contest gives proud pet parents the chance to have their furry family member featured on a wine label.

Pet owners can enter their pictures for the 10th annual “My Best Friend Wine Label Contest” from July 1 to July 31.

Voting will open between August 1-21 with a $1 donation per vote, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to kick off our popular pet photo contest for the 10th anniversary year,” says Pet Alliance Director of Philanthropy and Marketing Cathy Rodgers. “It’s a fun opportunity for proud pet parents to show off their fur baby and support a wonderful cause. We are very grateful for the support our organization receives through the contest, and we cannot wait to see all of the adorable animals entered this year.”

The dog and cat with the most votes will have their image, name and short story featured on the wine label for the 2023 My Best Friend Rescue Red Wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery.

Prizes will also be awarded to the top 10 pets in each category.

Quantum Leap will host a special art show with all the labels in October.

All proceeds from the photo contest and the sale of the wine benefit Pet Alliance to shelter pets in need.

Since its inception, Pet Alliance has raised a total of $325,000 from the contest.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

