Lease signed for 1st location of Potbelly Sandwich Shop; see where

The first lease has been signed in the market expansion of Potbelly Sandwich Shop into metro Orlando.

Parent company Potbelly Corp. announced this week that the popular sandwich shop chain’s first location here will open at 2714 E. Colonial Drive, in Kimco Realty Corp.’s Colonial Plaza shopping center, next to Total Wine & More and Orange Theory Fitness.

It will be the chain’s fourth location in Florida, with three existing locations in the Tampa market.

