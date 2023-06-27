Here’s a look at how Winter Park wants old library to be repurposed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Winter Park Commission is preparing a new request for proposals for its old library building to be renovated or redeveloped.

City commissioners on June 28 will consider launching a second RFP for the 33,000-square-foot building on 1.75 acres at 460 E. New England Ave. The city previously got just one proposal during its first bid process, but did not reach an agreement to move forward with Birmingham-based Harbert Realty Services, which had wanted to convert the building into mixed-use with coworking office.

In the proposed RFP, the city would give preference to arts, culture and nonprofit organizations, as well as the reuse of the existing building. Regardless of use, the city wants to retain ownership of the land and would offer a ground lease.

