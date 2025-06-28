FDOT Invests Nearly $1 Million in Hurricane Recovery Efforts for State Road 528 Bridge Repairs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is currently working to restore storm-eroded bridge slopes along State Road 528, which were damaged by Hurricane Milton.

Almost one million dollars are being invested in repairs at several causeways, which include rebuilding embankments, replacing protective materials, and installing concrete sidewalks and sod.

Floating barriers are being used to prevent soil and debris from entering the water.

In addition to State Road 528, FDOT crews will also be addressing repairs on bridges along State Road 404, State Road 520, and U.S. 1-92.

We spoke with Paul Tobyansen under the 528 Causeway, and he commented, “Yes, you can definitely tell there’s been some erosion, and you can tell that they’ve been working on it. FDOT plans to finish all the work by this fall.

